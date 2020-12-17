The restrictions, which are in effect until Jan. 4, are part of a bid to slow the fall surge, which barreled ahead Wednesday: Pennsylvania reported more than 10,000 newly confirmed cases of the virus and 278 deaths. Those numbers mean the number of new confirmed infections statewide each day has topped 10,000 for nine out of December’s 16 days. And the seven-day daily average of deaths hit 200 for the first time during the pandemic.