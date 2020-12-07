“Nurses go home, cry in the shower, cry in their car alone because of the desperation and exhaustion they feel,” said Maureen Casey, a nurse at Penn State Hershey Medical Center who spoke via video at Wolf’s briefing. “We are quickly becoming overrun, our hospital is at capacity already, flu season truly hasn’t even started yet, and the COVID patients just keep coming. ... We just need people to wear a mask and help us control and flatten the curve again the way we did in the spring.”