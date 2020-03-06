Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that two people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for coronavirus, including one in Delaware County and one in Wayne County, near where President Trump held a rally Thursday night.
The cases are considered “presumptive,” meaning they were confirmed by testing at a state lab but have yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Such cases are included in official case counts even before then, as the CDC uses the same type of test.
“In the last few hours we received confirmation of two presumed positive ... cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said during a Friday morning news conference.
The two patients are being quarantined at home and “in good physical condition,” said State Health Secretary Rachel Levine.
The cases are not connected to the temporary closing of five schools in the Central Bucks School District, she said.
“Right now the emphasis of the plan is mitigation — tactics to keep the virus from spreading widely,” Wolf said. "I want to emphasize we all should remain calm here.”
The two patients contracted coronavirus “through some travel,” not through community spread, Levine said. The Delaware County case is an adult who recently traveled to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present, while the Wayne County person had traveled overseas, officials said.
“We’re not discussing specifically how they were exposed and we don’t want to say who they are... because according to our regulations that’s confidential information,” Levine said at the press conference.
“We expect more cases to be confirmed in the upcoming days and weeks, and we want everyone to take action to help prevent the spread of this novel coronavirus,” she said.
The state is having multiple daily briefings with federal officials, working with every level of government in Pennsylvania, and is running a command center in Harrisburg.
Pennsylvania also is stepping up its capacity to test patient samples, Levine said.. There is no backlog in testing, but the state lab is getting additional test kits to accommodate any increase in possible cases, she said.
Current capacity is 20 to 25 tests per day, but by the weekend technicians will be able to handle 125 to 150 specimens per day, and commercial laboratories are also gearing up to help, she said.
Wolf and Levine urged Pennsylvanians to wash their hands, cover their coughs, and stay home if sick. “Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ twice,” Wolf said, urging 20-second hand-washing. Wolf told employers to provide sick time and telecommuting opportunities for workers. The state will continually update its website, he said.
Two people also have tested positive so far in New Jersey, both in Bergen County, along with more than 200 confirmed cases in other states.