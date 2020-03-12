Many performances at the Annenberg Center have been called off to limit risk of exposure to the virus, the group announced Wednesday. The White Lama, in its world-premiere performances at the Annenberg on March 13 and 14, will go on. But after that, all events on the schedule through April 15 have been postponed. These include appearances by the Crossing Choir, Trinity Irish Dance Company, Daedalus Quartet, and Arcana New Music Ensemble.