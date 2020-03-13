The Erin Express buses are canceled this Saturday, but the participating bars will still be open during their respective business hours, Brian P. Pawliczek, who owns Cavanaugh’s Restaurant & Sports Bar along with his parents and runs Erin Express with the owners of the University City bar Smokey Joe’s, said in a news release.
“We hope to return to a level of normalcy soon and look forward to rescheduling at the appropriate time," Pawliczek said.
Erin Express is a decades-long tradition in Philadelphia, where marathon where attendees cram onto school buses rotating among 17 bars to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. People wait all year for this multi-weekend event, and earlier this week Pawliczek had been adamant it would go on.
But since the bar assured the public — in an ALL CAPS tweet — that their beloved Erin Express was not canceled as recently as Wednesday afternoon, cases of the coronavirus have continued to climb in the region. Officials have discouraged any large gatherings in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Canceling the buses was an unanimous decision among the participating bars, Pawliczek said.
“The situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, and the effects of the outbreak are being felt more each day,” Pawliczek noted in the news release.