“This is kind of just like a fluid situation, day by day. Unless we hear something from the mayor or governor or so, it’s just something, I don’t know what exactly you’re asking about. It seems like everybody is on their own for taking care of themselves," Pawliczek said. “Just because they’re riding a bus and enjoying themselves, it is no different than riding a SEPTA bus, or a train, or enjoying your everyday activities, or a Flyers game, or a Sixers game, and I guess people are all on their own for their own health precautions."