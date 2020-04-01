Because it’s been more than 14 days since the stoppage began, the team doesn’t think anyone else needs to be tested immediately. The case should not have affected Los Angeles FC, which the Union visited on March 8; or the vast majority of Union fans, since the team hasn’t played a home game yet. The Union’s team in the United Soccer League played a home game on March 7 that drew a tiny crowd — announced at 467 — to Subaru Park.