Help could soon be on its way to individuals, businesses, and state and local governments impacted by the coronavirus outbreak thanks to a deal struck early Wednesday morning between lawmakers in the Senate and the Trump administration.
We won’t know the full details of the bill until it’s released today. But according to a letter Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) sent to his colleagues, it will include a massive boost to unemployment assistance, increasing the amount people receive by $600 a week for four months and include freelancers, independent contractors, and furloughed employees.
Here’s an overview of some other noteworthy items in the $2 trillion bill, according to the letter:
- $500 billion for cities, states, and distressed industries.
- $367 billion funding a loan program for small businesses.
- $150 billion for state and local stimulus funds.
- $130 billion for hospitals.
In addition, the federal government will send one-time checks to most Americans, depending on their income level, according to Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.).:
- $1,200 for individuals making up to $75,000.
- $2,400 for married couples making up to $150,000. Phases out at $200,000.
- $500 for each child.
A family of four that made less than $150,000 last year will receive $3,400. Toomey said the money is expected to be paid the first or second week of April and most of it will be paid as wire transfers to individual bank accounts.
Pennsylvania will receive about $5 billion in aid from the bill, according to Toomey.
Toomey also said the bill will include an employee retention tax credit for companies too large to qualify for small business loans. It will be a direct dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to 50% of employees’ wages, which Toomey said will “enable a lot of medium and large businesses to retain their work force."
He added: “We’re hoping it’s a mechanism to keep businesses alive for a few weeks or months until our economy can resume."
The bill is expected to be passed Wednesday in the Senate. It would then have to pass in the House and be signed by President Trump before aid could start flowing.