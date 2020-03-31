“Look. I get it. We’re all going a little stir-crazy right now. We miss our friends, we miss our regular lives, and even the smallest reason to go on an 'essentials’ run can be something to look forward to! But this is exactly what we’re NOT supposed to be doing right now,” Melanie Grenier wrote on Nextdoor, a social networking platform, about the teenagers congregated at the CVS. “It sucks, but it’s also REALLY IMPORTANT, and pharmacies by their very nature are going to be utilized by the people who are most at risk — the elderly, the ill, and those with medical conditions.”