What’s the deal with toilet paper?
As the coronavirus continues its fear-inducing spread, retailers across the region have begun to place limits on the bathroom staple to prevent panicked shoppers from clearing their shelves.
Retailers and manufacturers say there is no threat of a toilet paper shortage. The paper has no impact on the coronavirus, and health officials have generally recommended against stockpiling items. So why is toilet paper the go-to purchase for panic-induced buyers?
Social media and viral videos of people fighting over packages might have something to do with it.
“People, being social creatures, we look to each other for cues for what is safe and what is dangerous,” Steven Taylor, a British psychologist and author, told CNN. “And when you see someone in the store, panic buying, that can cause a fear contagion effect.”
So calm down, stop hoarding, and stick to buying the products you normally purchase. And don’t forget to wipe.
