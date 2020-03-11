All the Alexanders on Wall Street have had a lot of terrible, horrible, no good, very bad days lately. Realizing these were the most vulnerable Alexanders in the nation, the Federal Reserve stepped in on March 3 to try to cushion the slide by cutting the federal funds rate. He did so while the president was still sending out contradictory messages to the nation about what was going to be done to stop the spread of the coronavirus or help the people who actually had the disease. Not satisfied, yesterday the president called the Federal Reserve “pathetic, slow moving” and advocated deeper cuts. It’s such a shame to see needless suffering among his friends, family, and large contributors.