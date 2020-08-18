Pennsylvania children who return to classrooms this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic will have to wear masks even when sitting at desks six feet apart from others, state officials said Tuesday, and will be allowed to remove them only for meals and during designated 10-minute breaks.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the updated guidance would clarify previous announcements on school masking, which had left in question whether students could go maskless when seated apart from others. The policies apply to those who are 2 and older.
