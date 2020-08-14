Federal health officials are turning to Philadelphia to help devise a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan that could be a model for cities nationwide.
The city, along with four states — California, North Dakota, Florida, and Minnesota — has until Oct. 1 to submit distribution plans to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with logistics for vaccine delivery, data sharing, metrics for effectiveness, and how to prioritize who gets the vaccine.
The city received a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services on Aug. 4 informing officials of Philadelphia’s inclusion in the distribution pilot program. City health officials said they’ve already started working on the pilot program.
Philadelphia officials, along with those from the four states participating in the pilot program, will work with staff from the CDC and Department of Defense, the letter states. The plans developed in Philadelphia will be used to shape the federal effort to distribute a vaccine.
COVID-19 has infected at least 5.2 million in the United States, according to the CDC, and killed 166,317 since January. There currently is no approved COVID-19 vaccine, and estimates for when there will be one range widely. But it’s not too soon, experts say, to figure out the staggering logistics of getting a COVID-19 vaccine to the people who need it most.
Those could include, “people over 65, people at the front line, mass transit, meat packing, pharmacies, grocery stores …” said Paul Offit, a pediatrician and director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
An estimated 120 million people would be among those who would be first in line for a vaccine, he said, and researchers expect each one will need two shots, a few weeks apart, to achieve peak immunity.
“There is no precedent for this,” he said.
Federal authorities want Philadelphia to prepare a plan that identifies every agency that will be a part of the distribution process, who should be the highest priority to receive the early doses of the vaccine, and what communities are particularly vulnerable to the virus. A recent study found COVID-19 is killing more than twice as many Black Americans as whites.
The city should be prepared to establish temporary mass vaccination clinics, and a process for confirming that people being inoculated come back for their second dose of the treatment. And Philadelphia must plan for the next phase of immunizations as the vaccine becomes more widely available. That includes ensuring providers are enrolled to offer vaccine doses and share data, and coordinating with health care providers treating people at high risk of severe outcomes from the virus because of preexisting health conditions or high risk factors.
Most experts agree that under the best case scenario, a vaccine won’t be available until the first quarter of 2021, but figuring out how to dole out initial supplies could take the better part of a year, Offit predicted. The federal government is seeking to speed the process of mass vaccination through Operation Warp Speed, which includes paying to mass-produce promising vaccine candidates before testing is complete. If the drugs prove to be effective, there will immediately be millions of doses available to ship. That comes with the risk that these doses may end up being useless, though.
Though some people who oppose or are skeptical of vaccines generally have vowed to avoid a COVID-19 shot, Offit expects the main pressure will come from people desperate to get one. One of the challenges of trying to service those most in need first, he said, will be people who seek to use money or influence to jump their place in line.
“People of means will probably find a way to get these vaccines,” he said.
The letter to the city explaining the pilot program also gives insight into how the CDC anticipates a vaccine will be distributed.
The CDC will oversee distribution, the letter states, and the doses will be shipped directly to doctors’ offices or drug store chains. Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and essential workers will be first in line, the letter states. Each will receive two doses of the vaccine separated by 21 to 28 days.
Some of the vaccine candidates will require refrigeration throughout its transportation, the letter states.
The federal government expects to provide equipment needed for vaccine distribution, including needles, syringes, masks and face shields, at no cost.
The pilot program asks participants to assume limited doses of vaccine would be available this fall. Though that’s far earlier than the most optimistic estimates from scientists, President Trump has suggested he thinks one could be approved by Election Day.
The CDC did not respond to questions about the pilot program, but Offit believed Philadelphia and the four states participating were selected to give the federal agency input from a cross section of environments and demographics.
“A rural district is going to be different than an urban district,” he said. “I think they’re just trying to get ideas of how this is going to get done.”
Pennsylvania’s Department of Health is engaging in similar preparations, including plans for vaccine dispensaries outside hospital or clinical settings, spokesperson Nate Wardle said. Those dispensaries could be in work places or congregate care facilities, or at well-known public locations.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is a novel vaccine, and we expect it will be unlike anything we have seen before,” Wardle said in an emailed statement. “We are working to finalize our vaccination plan and protocols with our partners, including at the federal level, to ensure we are prepared for all aspects of this vaccine.”
Offit is participating in the state planning efforts, and said government needs to have urgency now to prepare for distribution.
“It’s not premature, no, not at all,” he said. “This is going to be hard enough to do anyway.”