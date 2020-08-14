Most experts agree that under the best case scenario, a vaccine won’t be available until the first quarter of 2021, but figuring out how to dole out initial supplies could take the better part of a year, Offit predicted. The federal government is seeking to speed the process of mass vaccination through Operation Warp Speed, which includes paying to mass-produce promising vaccine candidates before testing is complete. If the drugs prove to be effective, there will immediately be millions of doses available to ship. That comes with the risk that these doses may end up being useless, though.