This Easter Sunday, churches across the country will be closed on the holiest of Christian holidays to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
But at Greater Exodus Baptist Church, at 704 N. Broad St., services will go on as usual.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Even as many churches, mosques and synagogues statewide and beyond have closed in compliance with stay-at-home orders, Greater Exodus has not only kept its doors open but will welcome people into its sanctuary for Easter Sunday services.
“I’m not doing anything to defy our governor or our mayor. I’m very respectful as to what they’re trying to do and I understand it and I partner with them,” said the Rev. Herb H. Lusk II, the church’s pastor. “At the same time, closing the doors of the church is not an option for me.”
Lusk, a former Eagles running back and team chaplain, says only about 50 worshipers are at each service and he has made considerable adjustments in light of public health concerns.
The church is being deep cleaned weekly. Sermons are shorter. Elderly churchgoers or those with preexisting conditions have been asked to stay home. Church leaders offer drive-through communion in the parking lot. Congregants who attend church are required to sit no more than three to a pew.
The church also offers live streaming services via Facebook, YouTube and its website.
“I’m just an old country preacher. My father was a preacher and my background is in preaching in church and I’ve never, ever closed my church,” Lusk told me. “During snow storms when churches have been closed, I spend the night at my church and I get up in the morning on Sundays and I open the doors of the church just in case somebody passes by.”
I admire his commitment although, he should stop allowing worshipers inside until this public health crisis is over.
But I get it.
During times of uncertainty, we need the church and religion more than ever. They give us something to hold onto. They remind us to hope. They remind us to be compassionate. It’s a lot to expect us to sacrifice attending church services during Holy Week and on Easter Sunday of all religious holidays.
But social distancing is one of the only tools we have to try and prevent the transmission of the coronavirus, which is spread through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes. That’s why the White House is advising us to avoid public gatherings of more than 10.
I have always had a lot of respect for Lusk who I met years ago through his wife. He’s dedicated nearly his entire life to service and to God. We differ politically but that has never blinded me to his selflessness. And although my eyebrows were up, I believed him when he told me, “I’m being as safe as I can without closing the church.”
At the very least though, I wish he would consider wearing a mask as the White House and Center for Disease Control advised all Americans to do last week.
“Sometimes I will. Sometimes I won’t," Lusk told me. "I’m kind of like our president. I’m not going to do the mask very much … I have to talk. I have to speak. Not in harm’s way. People need to hear the voice of their pastor.”
We talked about how quarantining can be particularly hard on those who live alone or who lack technological resources.
“There are just some people who need to see you. I’m just not for a complete close down of everything, particularly the church,” he added. “In my mind, if Walmart is open and if CVS is open because they are critical, the church is just as critical for people. As long as you can keep them safe, I think it’s OK to be open.”
He and I will have to just disagree on that.