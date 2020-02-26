What this legislation seeks to do is to solve a problem — not take anything away from anyone else — but to expand opportunity to students that Philadelphia taxpayers have invested in, in our Career and Technical Education programs and attempt to keep that investment here. These students would receive a preference on civil service exams and hopefully be able to fill existing vacancies for our city workforce. They would then be working here, living here, paying taxes, funding our schools, and the city would be getting a solid Return on Investment.