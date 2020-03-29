Being at the intersection of the medical community and the general public, we are also uniquely poised to serve as intermediaries between the medical world and the rest of our community—translating and communicating the latest knowledge about COVID-19 and highlighting the needs of those combating it in the hospital that members of the public can help to address. In addition to the grocery program, Eden Engel-Rabitzer also has worked with Casey Kim, another medical student from Penn, to consolidate the best set of COVID-related infographics and websites to share with the public through social media. That’s just part of our group’s overall goals.