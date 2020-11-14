In Philadelphia, the recent trend is no more comforting: The city reported 1,158 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, recording more than 1,000 cases in a single day for the first time. That came on the same day The Inquirer reported Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration was considering new restrictions that might dial back indoor dining, close gyms and theaters, and urge remote work over a return to the office setting. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.