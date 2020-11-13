The Montgomery County Board of Health on Friday ordered all K-12 schools to close for two weeks beginning Nov. 23, a mandate county officials described as a necessary attempt to slow the surge in coronavirus infections.
Despite outcry from parents, the board voted unanimously to impose the order, which directs schools to revert to virtual instruction. Members said that while they had heard parents' frustration, the mandate was a proactive measure recommended by county public-health officials.
“I think that if we don’t do this, we will be in a significantly worse situation post-Thanksgiving holiday,” said Barbara Wadsworth, a board member who is senior vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer at Main Line Health.
The order applies to both public and private schools, along with school sports and extracurricular activities.
The decision came as the rise in coronavirus cases accelerates in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia PolicyLab this week called on schools around the region to revert to virtual instruction, saying that, while schools haven’t appeared to be the source of most infections of children or staff, surging caseloads are increasing the risk of in-school transmission and complicating contact tracing efforts.
So far, other counties in the region have not indicated they intend to impose similar orders.
Officials in Montgomery County said they are concerned that the current surge will only worsen around Thanksgiving as people gather indoors for the holiday.
While the county order runs through Dec. 6, board chairman Michael Laign said it was possible it could be extended — “whether it’s by the state or us, if we’re looking at the situation at the time ... deciding to go beyond that.”
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said this week that the state is not planning to order school shutdowns as it did when the pandemic emerged in March.
This is a developing story and will be updated.