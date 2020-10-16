Restaurants, bowling alleys, museums, and barbershops are now all up and running again in Pennsylvania. The state is currently in the green phase, meaning all businesses can reopen while following coronavirus mitigation requirements.
We’ve broken down the guidelines to give you an overview of what’s allowed across the state, but note, some counties, including Philadelphia and Allegheny, also have their own rules.
Although many earlier restrictions are lifted, the risk of the coronavirus remains. Experts advise continued caution. Guidelines are also expected to continuously evolve. Check back for updates, and for the latest information, COVID-19 case numbers, and full details on rules and regulations, visit health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.
😷 Wearing a mask is required in public; all staff at businesses must wear masks
↔️ You practice social distancing (6+ feet) with those outside of your household
🏢 Most business can operate at 75% of their maximum occupancy (see exceptions below)
🏠 Teleworking, or remote work, is still encouraged when possible.
👥 When planning a gathering or event, you’re urged to evaluate if you really must meet in-person.
🎉 + 🏠 For a venue with a maximum occupancy of 0-2,000 people, 20% of the maximum occupancy is allowed.
🎉 + 🏠 For a venue with a maximum occupancy of 2,001-10,000 people people, 15% of the maximum occupancy is allowed.
🎉 + 🏠 For a venue with a maximum occupancy over 10,000 people, 10% of the maximum occupancy is allowed with a cap at 3,750.
🍺+ 🏠 In order to serve alcohol, event organizers must ensure it accompanies a meal.
🎉 + 🌳 For a venue with a maximum occupancy of 0-2,000 people, 25% of the maximum occupancy is allowed
🎉 + 🌳 For a venue with a maximum occupancy of 2,001-10,000 people people, 20% of the maximum occupancy is allowed
🎉 + 🌳 For a venue with a maximum occupancy over 10,000 people, 15% of the maximum occupancy is allowed with a cap at 7,500 people
🍺 + 🌳 In order to serve alcohol, event organizers must ensure it accompanies a meal.
🍽 +🏠 Dining (indoor): 50% capacity (25% capacity for restaurants that haven’t completed a self-certification process confirming that they’re following all required public health and safety measures.)
🍽 +🏠 + 🍻 Seating at the bar is not allowed.
🍽 + 🌳 Dining (outdoor): Must stay within fire code maximum capacity; when no fire code capacity is published or available, maximum capacity of 25 people per 1,000 square feet.
🍽 +🌳 + 🌤 Outdoor dining must be carried out in a space that’s open on at least two sides. Tents are allowed when open on two sides, but enclosed tents are considered indoor spaces.
🍽 +🚚 Food trucks: Food trucks are allowed, but may not attend a festival or gathering that has exceeded maximum occupancy.
🍽 +🍹 + 🏠 + 🌳 + 🚚 Alcohol can only be served to you when dining at a restaurant if you order food, and food trucks can’t sell alcohol unless accompanied by a meal. Alcohol can’t be sold after 11 p.m. (and drinks must be consumed by midnight), excluding the sale of alcohol for take-out if a liquor license allows it.
🎳🕹🎱 50% capacity
🏀 + 😷 All individuals at the venue, including athletes, coaching and athletic staff, spectators, media, cheerleaders, and musicians, must wear masks and practice social distancing. Athletes are not required to wear masks while actively engaged in workouts and competition that prevent the wearing of masks, but must keep them on when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc., and anytime social distancing isn’t possible.
👥 + 🌳 + 🏠 Capacity limits are the same as those for events and gatherings (see rules above)
🏅 School sports must also follow district rules or local health department restrictions. Professional sports teams must also comply with league or local health department restrictions.
🚗 🍔 Tailgating is strongly discouraged.
🏋🏾 50% capacity
🗓 Appointments are recommended and fitness facilities are advised to prioritize outdoor activities
✂️ 50% capacity
🖼 🎶🦒50% capacity
🚘 + 🌳 + 😷 The drive-in complex or event organizers must post and enforce rules about social distancing and mask wearing when outside of the car and encourage people to stay in their cars.
🛐 There are no restrictions at religious institutions, but everyone is encouraged to follow mask wearing, physical distancing, and other general health and safety measures.
🎰 50% capacity
🍤🍹 25% capacity for indoor dining if the establishment has not self-certified (see “dining” above); any events held on casino grounds must follow the gathering and event size limitations (see “events and gatherings” above); alcohol can only be served when food is purchased, and drink service on the casino floor is prohibited.
👥 + 🌳 + 🏠 Capacity limits are the same as those for events and gatherings (see rules above)
🕺🏻⚠️ Dance floors are not encouraged at weddings
🗳️ There are no restrictions at polling places, but everyone is encouraged to follow mask wearing, physical distancing, and other general health and safety measures.