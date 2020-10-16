Keeping track of both city and state pandemic guidelines can give anyone a headache. So we’re breaking them down for you with an overview of what’s allowed at restaurants, concert venues, sporting games, and beyond.
Pennsylvania is currently in the green phase, meaning all businesses can reopen while following coronavirus mitigation requirements. Governor Wolf’s administration supports local officials who choose to maintain additional restrictions, and Philly has issued its own set of guidelines from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.
Although many earlier restrictions have been lifted, the risk of the coronavirus remains. Experts advise continued caution. Guidelines are also expected to continuously evolve. Check back for updates, and for the latest information, COVID-19 case numbers, and full details on rules and regulations, visit phila.gov/programs/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19.
😷 Wearing a mask is required in public; All staff at businesses must wear masks.
↔️ You must remain six feet from those outside of your household.
🏠 Teleworking, or remote work, is still encouraged when possible.
👥 When planning a gathering or event, you’re urged to evaluate if you really must meet in-person.
👥 + 🏠 For a venue with a maximum occupancy of 0-2,000 people, 10% of the maximum occupancy is allowed.
👥 + 🏠 For a venue with a maximum occupancy of more than 2,000 people, 10% of the maximum occupancy is allowed with a maximum of 250 people.
👥 + 🌳 For a venue with a maximum occupancy of 0-2,000 people, 20% of the maximum occupancy is allowed.
👥 + 🌳 For a venue with a maximum occupancy of 2,001-10,000 people, 15% of the maximum occupancy is allowed.
👥 + 🌳 For a venue with a maximum occupancy of more than 10,000 people, 15% of the maximum occupancy is allowed with a maximum of 7,500 people.
🍽 + 🏠 Dining (indoor): 50% capacity (restaurants must complete a self-certification process confirming that they’re following all required public health and safety measures)
🍽 + 🏠+ 👥 Party sizes limited to 4 people or fewer indoors
🍻 Alcohol can only be served when food is ordered; seating at the bar is not allowed.
🍽 + 🌳 Dining (outdoor): 50 people or fewer, unless approved by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health
🍽 + 🌳 + 👥 Party sizes limited to 6 people or fewer outdoors
🍽 + 🌳 Food must be ordered by 11 p.m., and outdoor dining must close by midnight. Guests must leave by 12:30 a.m.
🍽 + 🌳 + ❄️ Rules for what settings are considered “outdoor” dining during the winter can be found here.
🍽 + 🚚 Dining (Food cart): 50 people or fewer; 10 people or fewer in line
🎉🎶 + 🌳 150 people or fewer; 10 people or fewer in any lines
😷🎶 Performers should wear masks when able; When not feasible, performers must remain at least 20 feet from the audience or use a barrier to separate the audience.
🎭🎶🎥 Less than 50% capacity with a maximum of 25 people per room; Single-screen theaters are limited to 25 guests.
😷🎶 Performers should wear masks when able; When not feasible, performers must remain at least 20 feet from the audience or use a barrier to separate the audience.
🎳👾🕹 Indoor group games limited to six people; maximum limit of 5 total staff and guests per 1,000 square feet of public and non-public space in the facility.
🚫🍕🚬 No eating, drinking, or smoking inside
📚+ 🏠 Maximum of 5 total staff and visitors for every 1,000 square feet of public and non-public space
👥+ 🏠 25 or fewer people for group activities; group activities where it’s hard to social distance are discouraged
🖼 + 🏠 Maximum of 5 total staff and visitors for every 1,000 square feet of public and non-public space
🖼 + 👥 10 people or fewer per exhibit room; 6 people or fewer on tours unless family groups (large exhibit halls should follow the “5 total staff and visitors for every 1,000 square feet” guidelines)
🚘 + 🌳 250 or less people per event
🚘 + ↔️ All cars must stay a minimum of six feet apart (window to window)
🚘 People must stay inside cars, unless purchasing food or going to the restroom. Windows may be open or closed.
🛌 + 🏠 25 people or less; For large spaces (e.g. reception halls), 5 total staff and guests per 1,000 square feet of space in the hall are allowed.
🛐 25 people or fewer, including staff
😷 Masks are required for all staff, including the leader or celebrant, and visitors ages three years and older.
😷 Face shields may be substituted for masks.
↔️ Chairs or pews must be roped off so that guests can only sit in every 3rd row; Social distancing between individuals and family groups is encouraged.
🚫🥖 No food and drink at services or gatherings
🚫🎤 No choir practices or performances, or group singing; Humming or clapping are encouraged alternatives.
🚫+ 🌳+ 🏠 +🏈 No formally organized contact or higher-risk sports, including tackle football, soccer, full-court basketball, rugby, lacrosse, field hockey, ice hockey, ultimate frisbee, competitive cheerleading, water polo, boxing and wrestling (excluding for professional or collegiate sports teams that have safety protocols approved by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health)
🌳✔️ Teams and other organizations can meet for practices that focus on skill-building, but intra-team scrimmages or drills involving contact in these sports are prohibited.
🌳✔️ Informal games that aren’t arranged by a school, league, or an organized team are allowed outdoors.
🌳 + 🎾 ✔️ Lower-risk, lesser-contact sports can hold formally organized games and competitions outdoors. This includes cross-country, track & field, volleyball, half-court basketball, baseball, softball, flag football, tennis, golf, crew, fencing, swimming, gymnastics, curling, and weight-lifting.
👥🚫 No tournaments (events involving three or more teams)
🏀 + 🏠 No indoor sports and activities where distancing requirements can’t be consistently followed, including multi-player sporting activities like basketball and ice hockey; Indoor recreation and sports are otherwise allowed, provided that capacity limitations (see below), masking, social distancing, and other sports requirements are followed.
😷 Masks are required, including for coaches and participants, unless maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others outside or during eating and drinking breaks.
⚾ + 🏠 25 people or less, including participants and coaches, for permitted indoor recreational activities and sports
🎾 + 🌳 150 people or less, including participants and coaches, for permitted outdoor recreational activities and sports
🏋🏾 Maximum of 5 total staff and guests for every 1,000 square feet of public and non-public space
🤸♀️10 people or fewer in group classes
😷 Masks are required indoors, but not required when exercising outdoors if all participants can remain at least 6 feet apart.
🏊♀️ Indoor pools: 25 people or fewer, including staff
🏊♀️ + 💦 Outdoor pools and spraygrounds: 50 people or fewer, including staff
👥 If social distancing cannot be practiced with these limits, capacity must be further reduced.
😷 Masks are required but should be removed before entering the water; after exiting the water, masks are to be replaced immediately after drying your face.
Ana Graciela Méndez contributed to this article.