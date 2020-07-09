The racial and ethnic gap is far wider than what has been reported by health departments in Philadelphia and its suburbs, where Black and Hispanic people are generally no more than three times as likely as whites to test positive for the coronavirus. That’s likely because the results from health departments come only from patients who seek testing and have easy access to it, said Hensley, an associate professor of microbiology. Black and Hispanic patients have worse access to health care, on average, and some may be mistrustful of the health-care system and less likely to get tested, he said.