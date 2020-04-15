One thing parents should keep in mind is that children grieve differently, said Karafin. If they’re really young, they might not understand the permanence of death. In that case, calm conversations about how doctors are trying very hard to make their grandparents or parents healthy again can be helpful. But no matter how children react, parents should try to maintain a sense of normalcy and tell them it’s OK to feel the physical effects of worry or sadness like stomachaches or trouble sleeping.