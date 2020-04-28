“It was pretty much one of the hardest experiences ever, the biggest anxiety, the biggest concern,” she said. “But at the same time — every mom out there can probably agree — you are just go, go, go, like I have to do this. There’s no time to be sick. There’s no time to worry. It’s just, you need to take care of your kids, you need to figure out what’s going on with your husband. Just keep going.”