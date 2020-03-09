Neshaminy High School in Bucks County is closing Tuesday for cleaning after a student was in direct contact with the CHOP provider, district officials said. While there are no positive cases of coronavirus in Neshaminy School District or Bucks County, Superintendent Joseph Jones III said in a letter to parents, the district will “thoroughly clean potentially affected areas of the building.” The student and two family members have been asked by the Bucks County Health Department to quarantine at home, Jones said.