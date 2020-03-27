Dentistry has a high risk of spreading the virus because saliva particles can become airborne and “aerosolized," meaning they become very fine and can hang in the air much longer than normal, making them easy to inhale. But dentists said certain emergency procedures, such as extracting an infected tooth or re-cementing a crown, can be done safely with proper protection, and would reduce the risk of patients in distress turning to already busy hospital emergency departments or self-medicating with painkillers.