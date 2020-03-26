A study from the Harvard Global Health Institute estimated that if 40% of a population is infected over the course of six months, 81% of people under age 65, and more than 71% of those over that age, will recover without hospitalization, but about 12,300 Pennsylvanians and 8,300 Garden Staters, at peak times during that six-month period, will require ICU treatment. Of those, about half will likely require treatment with a ventilator, and some will need to spend weeks on the devices.