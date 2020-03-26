Pennsylvania’s health officials are preparing a guide for doctors who have to decide which critically ill COVID-19 patients will get access to life-saving technology and which will not.
The triage policy addresses the ventilator shortage the state could face if COVID-19 cases surge quickly. The policy is not being made public, said Nate Wardle, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health.
A Pennsylvania physician who has seen the draft guidelines said they do not set out hard rules on ventilator access based on age or preexisting conditions, but do establish priorities based on the likelihood of a patient’s recovery.
“It’s a combination of how critically ill a patient is and determining how long and whether they would benefit from ventilator treatment and prognosis over the short, medium, or long term,” said Arvind Venkat, an emergency physician at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh and president of the Pennsylvania chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
His organization contributed to writing the interim guidelines, he said.
They are needed, he said, to create standards and government authority if shortages occur. He emphasized that no Pennsylvania hospitals have begun to face shortages that would require such guidelines.
“The reason to have this is to avoid these types of decisions being made without thoughtfulness and without first trying to exercise every ability to maximize resources to meet the need under all circumstances,” Venkat said.
Questions about how to ration treatment in the event of a pandemic are not new to health care providers, Venkat said, but it is unusual for the issue to reach the point where it is becoming evident to the public. Doctors and nurses have been talking for weeks about news reports of Italy’s hospitals being overwhelmed with COVID-9 patients, said Jack Lynch, chief executive and president of Main Line Health. , which runs four acute-care hospitals in the Philadelphia suburbs.
“Any time you’re trying to decide who gets a ventilator, who gets life-saving equipment, because of limited resources, they’re gut-wrenching, difficult decisions,” Lynch said. “And the clinicians involved in making those decisions have already been talking about the process they would use to get to the point where they would know what to do.”
Health care workers routinely discuss triage protocols while planning disaster response, he said.
“When you’re on the scene of a mass casualty, for example, they triage based on the likely outcome,” Lynch said. “And so people who are near death often are not given the level of care as people who are likely going to be benefiting from that life-saving care.”
Ventilators pump pure oxygen into lungs so inflamed by the virus that they cannot function otherwise.
A study from the Harvard Global Health Institute estimated that if 40% of a population is infected over the course of six months, 81% of people under age 65, and more than 71% of those over that age, will recover without hospitalization, but about 12,300 Pennsylvanians and 8,300 Garden Staters, at peak times during that six-month period, will require ICU treatment. Of those, about half will likely require treatment with a ventilator, and some will need to spend weeks on the devices.
The triage plan has been shared, Wardle said, with the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), which will send it to medical providers that need it.
The department must still finalize the plan, Wardle said, and would make a decision about whether to make it public.
The Department of Health continues to update its count of ventilators available statewide. Earlier in the week, the count was at 2,000, but as of Wednesday morning the department reported 3,600 ventilators available through hospitals and Emergency Medical Services, still fewer than what may be needed when illnesses peak in the state, based on projections in the Harvard study. The rising count of ventilators is a result of the department receiving more accurate information from hospitals, Wardle said.
That number does not include a count of ventilator units the state owns but has in storage, units the state is working to buy, and others expected to be delivered from the federal Strategic National Stockpile, he said.
Health experts say the success of social distancing and stay-at-home policies will be crucial to avoiding ventilator shortages. If the number of infections surge in a short period of time, doctors said, the system will quickly be overwhelmed and grim choices will need to be made. If people are disciplined about staying away from others, though, the number of people needing intensive care at any one time may remain manageable.
Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 cases have been doubling every two or three days, Venkat said, a troubling trajectory. It is possible, though, the state may yet avoid the need for doctors to make such life-or-death choices.
“I have optimism that our state or any state in the country will not get to this point,” Venkat said. “The only silver lining is it’s pushing into the public consciousness the need to accelerate ventilator manufacturing and supply chains.”
Staff Writer Lisa Gartner contributed to this report.