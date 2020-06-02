“All of a sudden, they have to shut down, lay off staff. They have loans and business expenses,” said Anjana D. Patel, a lawyer with Epstein Becker & Green in Newark, N.J., who advises health-care businesses. “Once they start opening up, they’re not going to see patient flow like they used to, especially with all these protective measures they have to implement. It’s not going to be the same for a long time, and some of them may not be able to survive that.”