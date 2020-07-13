Three days after he was admitted to the hospital, Breslow’s various “markers” of inflammation were elevated, including his levels of ferritin, a type of molecule that stores iron. That can mean two things, said Wherry, who was not involved in his care. Viruses need iron just like the humans they infect, so Breslow’s body might have been trying to sequester it from the virus. Elevated iron storage also can be a sign of tissue damage.