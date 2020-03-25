After President Trump started touting the drug first used against malaria as a treatment for COVID-19 on Twitter and TV press conferences, new prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, another version of the anti-malaria drug, began flooding into pharmacies. People who take the medication to treat chronic autoimmune conditions — a use approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — are struggling to get their prescriptions filled and leading medical associations are condemning inappropriate prescribing and stockpiling.