More on that below, but the topic has been a source of heightened controversy after President Donald Trump’s remarks at a campaign rally Saturday in Oklahoma. Without providing evidence, he said the numbers of COVID-19 cases were up in some parts of the United States not due to any real increase in illness but because the country was performing too many tests. Aides later said he was being sarcastic, but he repeated the claim Monday, insisting he was serious and saying the country was doing “too good a job” of testing.