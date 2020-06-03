My patient’s story was disturbing and eye-opening, and I am grateful that she chose to share it with me. She helped me realize that I should ask all of my patients with COVID, who are in quarantine and even those who have recovered whether they have felt stigmatized. Physicians must do more than simply take down a basic patient history; we must offer presence and curiosity, which help patients feel safe disclosing emotional wounds that require attention. As citizens, we need to direct our fear at the virus, the disease and unsafe behaviors, not at the victims. Survivors of COVID-19 deserve our empathy, sensitivity and support.