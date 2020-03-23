It was only just a few weeks ago that our biggest problem was finding people, right? My belief is that when the pandemic ebbs, businesses will get back to business quickly and the demand for workers will again be strong. New federal legislation is requiring employers with less than 500 employees to pay for sick and family leave time. However, there will be a tax credit available and relief from payroll taxes and if you have less than 50 employees the Department of Labor has the authority to exempt you from compliance if the policy would "jeopardize the viability of the business as a going concern.” A great summary of all your workplace considerations is on Philadelphia's Fox Rothschild, website. Think long term - you will need these people (and they will need their jobs) sooner than you think, so communicate, educate and take care of them.