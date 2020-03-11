Richard L. Snyder, the chief medical officer for the health insurer, said its members will not be charged a copayment for telemedicine consultations now that the coronavirus is upon us. That already was true for primary care treatment; the insurer has expanded the no copay decision to cover telemedicine calls for specialist care, too, Snyder said. Other private insurers, as well as Medicare and Medicaid, earlier announced coverage for telemedicine visits due to coronavirus.