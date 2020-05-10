Right now, Lovell says, she’s not sure and she will know more in the next few weeks. In the meantime, she says the courts will, unfortunately, stay closed because it’s an issue of crowd control. Open courts are an invitation for people to gather in the parks, Lovell said. That’s dangerous to all involved. And the city is not equipped to police that. “I know people are frustrated,” Lovell said. “And I know that we all want to get back to the things we love. But we have to check that at the door to keep everyone safe. This is temporary. And this, too, shall pass.”