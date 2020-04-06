A select group of healthy Philadelphia-area volunteers is getting an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus, with the first dose scheduled to be administered Monday, Inovio Pharmaceuticals of Plymouth Meeting said.
Inovio, which began work on its vaccine in January soon after Chinese authorities published the microbe’s genetic code, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had given the go-ahead to test it in humans.
The study will enroll up to 40 volunteers, split between two sites: the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine and the Center for Pharmaceutical Research in Kansas City, Mo.
Human tests have begun on at least one other vaccine candidate, made by Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna Inc., but most of the several dozen vaccines in development have not reached that stage.
The first dose of the Inovio vaccine is being given to a participant at Penn on Monday, company officials said. Screening of potential participants at the Kansas City site is underway. Each volunteer will receive two doses of the vaccine, spaced four weeks apart.
A primary goal is to make sure the vaccine, for now called INO-4800, does not cause any adverse effects. Researchers also will analyze blood samples from participants to make sure their immune systems are generating an appropriate response — a key marker of whether their bodies would be able to fight off an infection.
The vaccine volunteers are not being exposed to the virus, at least not on purpose. But separately, scientists are doing that in animal studies. Several dozen labs and companies are at work on vaccines worldwide; none is expected to be ready before next year.
Even so, that timetable would represent the fastest development of a vaccine.
Getting the process done by next year will require a lot of work and careful scrutiny, said Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which helped fund development of the Inovio vaccine.
“Producing a COVID-19 vaccine within the next 12 to 18 months is not only a scientific challenge; it will also require new levels of collaboration and investment across industry and government,” he said in a statement issued by Inovio. "There is still a long road ahead before we have a safe, effective, and globally accessible vaccine ready for broader use, but today we have reached an important milestone on that journey.”
Early lab tests of the Inovio vaccine were done at Philadelphia’s Wistar Institute, in the lab of David B. Weiner, a member of Inovio’s board. The technology used to make the vaccine is based on research Weiner did while at Penn.
The approach is dramatically different from that used in most vaccines, in which people are injected with a weakened or killed form of a virus so their immune systems can learn to make antibodies to fight off a real infection.
Instead, the Inovio vaccine is a plasmid: a minuscule package of genetic instructions injected into the person’s skin cells. The cells make a fragment of the virus, enabling the person’s immune system to make antibodies in much the same way it would respond to the weakened or killed viruses in a traditional vaccine.
Pablo Tebas, an infectious disease specialist at Penn who is leading the trial, predicted it would be easy to enroll volunteers.
“There has been tremendous interest in this vaccine among people who want to do what they can to help protect the greater public from this pandemic as soon as possible," he said in the Inovio press release.