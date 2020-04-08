Writing things down can be daunting, so you may want to make a video of your wishes, says Dawn Santoriello, president of the King of Prussia-based DS Financial Strategies. Here you can tell people where your important documents are like your will or advance directive. Perhaps this is how you tell your family how you want to be buried, whether you want to donate your organs, and what songs you want at your funeral. “A video is where you can put a voice to anything that means something,” Santoriello said. “And it can be memorialized for generations to come.”