These job losses happened very suddenly. “Through no fault of our own, something drastic happened,” said Ebony E. White, a licensed counselor and an assistant clinical professor at Drexel University’s counseling and family therapy department. “That’s traumatic.” The key to getting through it is to acknowledge the emotions of sadness and despair, not run from them, said Dr. Robi Ludwig, a New York-based psychotherapist. “We often fear that if we admit these frustrations then we won’t be able to get of the emotions,” Ludiwg said. “But we have to acknowledge the pain and be OK with how we are feeling.”