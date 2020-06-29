Masks must be worn at the door, but may be removed at the table. Microphones used in toasts are swapped out and disinfected between speakers. Tables, spaced at least eight feet apart, are limited to 10 people and seating assignments are taken seriously. Food stations feature low-profile translucent partitions. Photo-booth props are given to each guest, rather than reused. There’s even a new role — the sanitation supervisor, who ensures that high-touch surfaces such as door handles, faucets, and common-use tables are continually sanitized.