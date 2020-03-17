The immunologists agreed that your best bet is to try to prevent exposure. So, do what all the public health experts have been telling you. Wash your hands thoroughly and often. If you can’t access soap and water, use a hand gel that’s 60% alcohol or more. Avoid crowds and close contact with other people. If you are over age 60 or have underlying health conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes, take these prevention steps very seriously. The new disease is much harder on older people and those in already weakened health.