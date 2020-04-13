With nightlife vastly diminished, most of us are spending plenty of evening hours in our backyards, gardens, and even on our city stoops. And as we cruise further into spring, the topic of mosquitoes starts to arise.
Mosquitoes are known to harbor and spread diseases, from malaria to West Nile virus to Zika. Many people are wondering if the same is true for COVID-19.
If a mosquito bites an infected person, and then lands on an uninfected person, can they spread the coronavirus? Fortunately, health experts say no.
“To date there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes,” says the World Health Organization. “The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.”
In other words, you need to be more concerned about people. If you’re out on a trail, yes, those buzzing mosquitoes will be annoying. But it’s the hikers around you that pose a much bigger threat.
Research shows that people who are asymptomatic — and feel totally fine wandering around outside — can spread the disease. It’s part of the reason why basketball hoops are being taken down, parks are closing, and social distancing orders are in place. It’s also why the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends everyone wear non-medical cloth face coverings.
Again, this is a person-to-person disease. And so far, evidence shows, it’s not a mosquito-to-person disease.
Another glimmer of good news: The CDC says this applies to ticks, too.
“At this time, CDC has no data to suggest that this new coronavirus or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes or ticks,” it states on its website.
While both insects suck, literally, when it comes to coronavirus, you needn’t be too worried about either.