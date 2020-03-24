In Pennsylvania, which so far has 644 reported cases, the tally is increasing at an average daily rate of 34%. Though lower, that’s still a growth trajectory that will lead to an overwhelming surge in patients needing hospitalization. And because testing in Pennsylvania has ramped up only in the past week, the growth rate may actually be higher. An analysis by Politico and the COVID19 Tracking Project found that New York has done about 61,400 tests, more than any other state. Pennsylvania has done about 5,400. New Jersey, meanwhile, has done relatively few tests — 2,300 — but more than half have been positive, suggesting that undiagnosed cases are widespread.