Nationwide, the number of cases grew, and the stock market continued its plunge. On the West Coast, a cruise ship carrying 3,500 passengers and at least 21 infected people arrived in Oakland, Calif., where coronavirus patients were to disembark, and a second person died of the virus in California. On the East, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey came down with the virus, as did a church rector in Washington, D.C., who distributed communion on Sunday, leading that city’s mayor to ask hundreds of churchgoers to self-quarantine.