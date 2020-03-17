Bob Taylor, owner of A Mans Image Clothing Store at Passyunk Avenue and 13th Street pulls in his display of mens pants off the sidewalk and into the store as he closes up shot at 5:00 pm on Monday March 16, 2020, in compliance with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's directive that all non-essential businesses have to close due to the coronavirus . Taylor has worked in the shop for 35 years and for the last three years he is the owner. "This is the worst I have ever seen it" Taylor said, "This past week we have had only a handful of sales, one on Saturday and two today."