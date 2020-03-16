The obstacles. The government’s initial slow response to the pandemic has created a Catch-22, with doctors unable to order the testing that is vital to detecting and controlling disease spread. Government lab tests have been mostly limited to people with known sources of infection — travel or direct contact with a confirmed case. Health-care providers who call their state lab (a time-gobbling task) to order a test for a patient are often told that “the patient doesn’t meet the criteria,” even though the CDC has urged doctors to “use their judgment” about whom to test. Doctors can now order a test without state permission directly from some of the commercial labs. But they still have to collect and ship patients’ specimens because the commercial tests are not done on the spot, unlike the rapid flu test. Even commercial labs have limited capacity at this point, and turnaround time for results can be lengthy – three or four days.