Communion, also known as the Eucharist, is among the seven sacraments of Catholicism. But amid a viral pandemic spread by saliva and mucus, some have called for a reevaluation of how priests offer it to communicants. Taking the consecrated wafer, which Catholics believe is changed through transubstantiation into the body of Christ, by hand was approved in the United States in 1977, but some faithful prefer the traditional method of having it placed directly into their mouths.