New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday lifted the state’s stay-at-home order and relaxed restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings.
“With more and more of our businesses reopening, we are no longer asking you to stay at home,” the governor said, “but we are asking you to continue to be responsible and safe.”
Murphy also lifted the restriction on indoor gatherings, allowing for gatherings of 50 persons or 25 percent of a building’s capacity, whichever number is lower. Everyone at indoor gatherings should wear face masks, he said. The order “ensures religious services will be appropriately distanced and as safe as possible,” he said.
Outdoor gatherings can now be held with as many as 100 people, an increase from the previous limit of 25, he said. Murphy said he would allow outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people for “first amendment protected activities such as political protests of any persuasion and outdoor religious services.”
He said he anticipated raising the limit on outdoor gatherings to 250 people on June 22 and 500 people on July 3.
The state’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 21.
Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order was lifted last week when Gov. Tom Wolf moved all the counties, including Philadelphia and its collar counties, to the “yellow phase.”