As coronavirus concerns continued to grip the Philadelphia region Wednesday, law-enforcement officials emphasized that they are keeping public safety a top priority while also doing their best to keep the public, victims, and police officers safe and healthy.
Outside Philadelphia Police Headquarters Wednesday morning, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference: “The department is not turning a blind eye to crime.”
Outlaw said for nonviolent offenses, alleged offenders will be detained and arrested at the scene and a warrant will be issued. “No one will escape accountability for the crime that they commit,” she said.
Police officers will use discretion when classifying offenses as nonviolent, she said. They will consider the severity of the incident, the alleged offender’s criminal record, and whether the person poses a danger to the community when considering whether to take someone into custody, she said.
A nonviolent offense, she said, could be a property crime, like someone breaking into a shed.
An officer with a supervisor will determine whether the person being detained poses a threat to public safety, and “if so, take the offender into custody right then,” Outlaw said.
She said the department would be reassigning officers from several plainclothes units to patrol duties to increase police presence and visibility and to also deter crime 24 hours a day.
As police continue to work through implementation of the new directions, Outlaw said she had appointed a new deputy commissioner, Melvin Singleton, to oversee patrol operations. Singleton becomes the department’s fourth deputy.
Also attending the news conference were police deputies, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Chief Public Defender Keir Bradford-Grey, Deputy Managing Director for Criminal Justice and Public Safety Vanessa Garret Harley, and Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney.
Before Outlaw spoke, a police officer cleaned her podium with a sanitizing spray.
Outlaw’s statements followed an internal police memo on Tuesday outlining protections and an early-morning Wednesday emailed news release emphasizing that “the Philadelphia Police Department is not turning a blind eye to crime.”
In Outlaw’s internal memo Tuesday, a boldfaced, yellow-highlighted paragraph noted that “if an officer believes that releasing the offender would pose a threat to public safety, the officer will notify a supervisor,” who would decide whether the suspect should be held. The Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement Tuesday supporting the decision.
Outlaw on Wednesday expressed frustration that her internal memo had been leaked to the news media. She said it created “undue fear in a time of crisis” and “was a huge distraction for our ability to work around the clock.” She called the leak “disrespectful.”
Philadelphia’s Municipal Court has ordered a stay of all short-term and weekend jail sentences for misdemeanor offenses through April 1 as a precaution to limit the spread of the virus. In an order issued Wednesday, President Judge Patrick F. Dugan said that judges who impose such sentences should give defendants a future reporting date. The Philadelphia Department of Prisons will take no action against defendants who do not report for previously scheduled turn-in dates between March 17 and April 1.
Meanwhile, in the suburban counties surrounding Philadelphia, prosecutors and law enforcement leaders are stressing that the coronavirus response has not disrupted how crimes are dealt with, only altered it slightly.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said Wednesday that he and all of the county’s police chiefs met with health officials this week to create policies on how to share manpower and keep first responders safe. “We’re all human beings first, we’re all in this together, but we need to maintain order,” he said. “And we need to give the public confidence that order is being maintained, especially in a time of crisis like this.”
Departments across Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware Counties posted public notices this week that dispatchers would handle by phone minor incidents that are not in progress, such as reports of thefts or fraud. If an officer is needed, they will be dispatched, but will try to maintain a safe distance from callers, and meet with them outside their homes.
In terms of arrests, Weintraub said that departments in his county are being given discretion and advised to issue summonses instead of taking people into custody for minor offenses.
But it’s far from a carte blanche order. “If someone is a violent offender and is a risk to others, they still have authority to make the arrest,” he said. “The bottom line is to try to use common sense to stay safe and let people know that the police are still answering calls. But they’re not looking to make extra arrests, of course, but if an arrest is necessary that’s what we’re going do.”
Similar measures are being taken in Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery Counties. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele’s spokesperson, Kate Delano, said Wednesday that “crime and criminal activity is still being handled as it would normally.”
In Delaware County, as the global epidemic reached America in recent weeks, Chester was beset by an unusually high rate of violence, with 11 murders recorded in the city as of Wednesday. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said county police departments are keeping a close eye on the population inside the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, which has had to quarantine inmates and staff after two employees tested positive for the virus.
“Unless someone who is arrested during this emergency presents some threat to the community, they’re given bail and released,“ Stollsteimer said Wednesday. “Let’s not keep people in the jail unless we know they present a danger to public safety. So far, everyone has been cooperative on that.”
Stollsteimer said the mitigation efforts being taken statewide have had a particular impact on him as he continues to get acclimated to an office he took over just two months ago. “It’s a weird time. As DA, we had all these plans for proactive measures, meeting with people to discuss cases and other events,” he said. “A lot of that is stopping for us as we switch to being reactive. We’re doing everything we can to help public health.”
In New Jersey, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Monday issued guidelines to law-enforcement agencies across the state on how to fulfill their duties to protect the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to all county prosecutors and police chiefs, Grewal asked them to consider delaying the filing of criminal charges in cases that do not imminently impact public safety. He also urged them to consider whether pretrial detention is necessary, but noted that the safety of a victim and the public must remain the priority in any such decision.
New Jersey State Police stations are being cleaned twice daily and have glass partitions in station lobbies to protect troopers and visitors, Grewal said. Local police departments are being urged to replicate these best practices. Grewal also noted that police officers will handle all applications for temporary restraining orders and temporary extreme risk protection orders on any day where courts are closed as they would on holidays, nights, and weekends.
Camden County Police Department Chief Joseph Wysocki, in a message posted on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday morning, told Camden residents that “officers will continue to patrol our city’s neighborhoods, proactively address crime and public safety issues and respond to calls for assistance from residents,” but will need to implement new safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Wysocki said there will be an increased police presence at several of the primary grocery stores in the city to ensure that these businesses and the areas around them are safe and can manage the flow of residents arriving to purchase essential items.
Other police departments in South Jersey, stretching out toward Atlantic City,also said they would immediately begin to change how they handle service calls. For crimes that are not in progress or non-emergency reports, a 911 caller may be asked to provide a name and phone number for follow-up service. If officers respond to a home or business, residents may be asked to meet with the officer outside rather than inside.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Inquirer staff writers Jeremy Roebuck and Amy S. Rosenberg contributed to this article.