Stollsteimer said the mitigation efforts being taken statewide have had a particular impact on him as he continues to get acclimated to an office he took over just two months ago. “It’s a weird time. As DA, we had all these plans for proactive measures, meeting with people to discuss cases and other events,” he said. “A lot of that is stopping for us as we switch to being reactive. We’re doing everything we can to help public health.”