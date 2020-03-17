10. Use all of your communication channels. The best way to reach the most people quickly is a multi-pronged approach that considers your audience and their habits. Think about whom you’re dealing with, your relationship, and how you usually communicate. Most likely, you’re going to want to send an email first, as that is the most direct way to communicate with most people. Afterward, consider various social media channels to share your message and perhaps provide additional information via a link. If appropriate, post a copy of your message on the home page of your website with a link for additional information, or if coronavirus is having a significant impact on your business and stakeholders, create an entire section to deliver information and updates.