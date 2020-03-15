It’s almost business as usual at some Philadelphia establishments. There was a line Saturday night along Girard Avenue outside Garage, a popular beer bar in Fishtown. Jason Evenchik, who owns a second Garage location, in South Philadelphia, as well as the bars Time, Bar, and Tiki, and the restaurants Vintage and Heritage, said his staff was “constantly cleaning and sanitizing everywhere." Occupancy has been reduced to minimize crowding, he said. Still, “depending on how long this lasts, this could potentially be catastrophic for our industry.” He had no plans to curtail operation, a common refrain among bar owners who cannot change their business model to only carry-out and delivery.