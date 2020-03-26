In a statement, ENT UK said there is “good evidence” from South Korea, China and Italy that people with COVID-19 infection can experience total loss of the sense of smell (asnosmia) or a decline. “In Germany it is reported that more than two in three confirmed cases have anosmia,” they wrote. “In South Korea, where testing has been more widespread, 30% of patients testing positive have had anosmia as their major presenting symptom in otherwise mild cases.”